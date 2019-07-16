|
|
Giuseppe "Joseph" "Pepe" Spataro 1935 - 2019
FRANKFORT, NY - Mr. Giuseppe "Joseph" "Pepe" Spataro, age 84, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Masonic Care Community of NY with his loving family by his side.
Born in Ardore, Provincia di Calabria, Italy on January 20, 1935, Giuseppe was the son of the late Bruno and Yolanda (Riano) Spataro. He was raised and educated in Italy. Upon his marriage in 1953 to the former Dolores Verni, he emigrated to the United States to start his family; from that union came the blessing of five children.
Once in America he worked for the Masons' Union and he later went out on his own as a self-employed Mason Contractor. He was the owner and operator of Joseph Spataro Mason Contractor, and he worked up until his later years. He enjoyed the blessing of working beside his son Victor for more than 30 years. Joe was artistic and took great pride in his craft; he loved to see people's reactions to a finished project. He did it all for the reward of seeing his client's gratification. Joe was also a small game hunter and pursued the sport with his hunting dogs. He enjoyed time spent with his friends at "the club" where he delighted in espresso coffee and playing cards. Most mornings you could find Joe having coffee and conversation with his friends. Although the locations may have changed throughout the years, the friends always remained the same. He was an avid gardener. Joe shared in a second loving relationship with Joan D'Allesandro and her family including Gina, Missy, Luci, and Todd up until her passing.
Joe will be remembered for the many positive aspects of his life. His impact will never be forgotten. He loved his family and friends more than anything and enjoyed bringing them together, particularly when it came to his homemade wine served with cutlets and sauce. One of Joe's unforgettable sayings was "The food is good, but the company is better"!
Joe is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Yolanda Roefaro, and Olga and Richard Siegenthaler, all of Florida; his sons and daughters-in-law, Bruno Spataro and Rosemary LaBella-Spataro of Frankfort, Michael and Michele Spataro of Syracuse, and Victor and Francine Spataro of Frankfort; his grandchildren, Geno Roefaro, Francesca Roefaro and fiancé Karl John, Rocco Roefaro; Bianca Rose Siegenthaler, Remo DaVinci Siegenthaler; Lia Rose and Tim Francisco, Cara Spataro and fiancé T.J. Curley; Joseph Michael Spataro, Anthony Bruno Spataro, Gianna Spataro; Rocco Joseph Spataro, and Vincenzo Bruno Spataro; and great-grandchildren, Santino, Elias, and Ian. Joe lived for his grandchildren who gave him the fortitude to live his life to the fullest. He also leaves his sisters and brothers-in-law, Giovanna and Vincenzo Cutrona, and Maria and Alfredo Valentini; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mario and Phyllis Spataro, Dominick and Theresa Spataro, and Carl Spataro; nieces and nephews, Angelina Cutrona Hess and husband Alan; Arianna and Nick Huffield; Nicholas and Kristina Spataro; and Christina Spataro and Wayne Bertino; Anthony Spataro, and Marie Angela Spataro; great-nephew, Romeo; cousins, especially Pino Agostini of Canada; and special relatives and friends locally and in Italy who enriched his life.
The family is grateful to the staff of the Troy Household at the Masonic Care Community who treated Joe like family; and physicians, Dr. Florin Olteanu and Dr. Elif Erim for their care and compassion.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00-7:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Giuseppe's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Friday morning at 10:00 from the funeral home and at 11:00 at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum at Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 16 to July 17, 2019