Gladys A. Bogdan 1930 - 2019
Loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother
NEW HARTFORD - Gladys A. Bogdan, 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 19, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
Gladys was born on October 26, 1930, in Utica, the daughter of Bartholomew and Josephine (Kraska) Penc. On June 23, 1951, she married Teodor Bogdan in Holy Trinity Church, a blessed union of 66 years prior to his passing on June 12, 2017.
Gladys was a communicant of the Church of Our Lady of Rosary and a life member of the Utica Art Association.
Gladys was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who showed her love for family through her outstanding cooking and baking, particularly her Polish specialties. Her good sense of humor was especially evident when she would personalize birthday cakes, always adding her unique touch. She was a key part of her extended family always caring for their needs. Gladys was active with her children's activities serving as a Den Mother and countless other activities while encouraging her children to be independent. She was a self-taught artist and sculptor. Much of her work, which was displayed in area nursing homes, highlighted birds, including penguins which were her favorite. Gladys and Teodor enjoyed taking road trips together and exploring parks and nature.
Surviving are her daughter, Joanna Bogdan (Kenneth) Fyles, Fayetteville; sons, Michael (Karen Ann Fagan) Bogdan, Pittsburgh and Daniel (Diana Winterton) Bogdan, New Hartford; grandchildren, Jennifer (Michael) Kazlo, Glens Falls, Daniel Bogdan, Dolgeville, Matthew Bogdan, Detroit and Andrew (Stephanie) Bogdan, Chicago; great-grandchildren, Maxwell, Theodore and Oliver. Gladys was predeceased by her siblings, Stanley, Chester, Sophie and Stephanie.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday 4-6 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Yorkville.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Gladys' name may be made to Arc Herkimer at www.archerkimer.org. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019