The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors
470 French Road
Utica, NY 13501
315-797-1900
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Bogdan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys A. Bogdan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys A. Bogdan Obituary
Gladys A. Bogdan 1930 - 2019
Loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother
NEW HARTFORD - Gladys A. Bogdan, 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 19, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
Gladys was born on October 26, 1930, in Utica, the daughter of Bartholomew and Josephine (Kraska) Penc. On June 23, 1951, she married Teodor Bogdan in Holy Trinity Church, a blessed union of 66 years prior to his passing on June 12, 2017.
Gladys was a communicant of the Church of Our Lady of Rosary and a life member of the Utica Art Association.
Gladys was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who showed her love for family through her outstanding cooking and baking, particularly her Polish specialties. Her good sense of humor was especially evident when she would personalize birthday cakes, always adding her unique touch. She was a key part of her extended family always caring for their needs. Gladys was active with her children's activities serving as a Den Mother and countless other activities while encouraging her children to be independent. She was a self-taught artist and sculptor. Much of her work, which was displayed in area nursing homes, highlighted birds, including penguins which were her favorite. Gladys and Teodor enjoyed taking road trips together and exploring parks and nature.
Surviving are her daughter, Joanna Bogdan (Kenneth) Fyles, Fayetteville; sons, Michael (Karen Ann Fagan) Bogdan, Pittsburgh and Daniel (Diana Winterton) Bogdan, New Hartford; grandchildren, Jennifer (Michael) Kazlo, Glens Falls, Daniel Bogdan, Dolgeville, Matthew Bogdan, Detroit and Andrew (Stephanie) Bogdan, Chicago; great-grandchildren, Maxwell, Theodore and Oliver. Gladys was predeceased by her siblings, Stanley, Chester, Sophie and Stephanie.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday 4-6 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Yorkville.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Gladys' name may be made to Arc Herkimer at www.archerkimer.org. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors
Download Now