Gladys Ann Jarosz 1931 - 2020
UTICA - Gladys Ann Jarosz, 88, of Utica, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020 at the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing, Utica.
Gladys was born on February 24, 1931 in Utica, to the late Adam and Sophie (Filipowicz) Jarosz. She was educated in N.Y. Mills and was employed with General Electric, Utica, for many years until her retirement after over 37 years of service. Gladys loved to spend her spare time at Big Moose with her fiancé, Dave Ames. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church, N.Y. Mills.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Adam W. and Barabara Jarosz, of Rome; many nieces and nephews, David and Renee Jarosz, of Virginia Beach, Candace Casale, of FL, Barbara Jelacic, of CT and Edward and Lisa Jarosz, of Rome; and one sister-in-law, Carol Jarosz, of N.Y. Mills. She was predeceased by one brother, Eugene Jarosz.
In keeping with Gladys's wishes, there will be no public calling hours.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020