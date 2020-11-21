1/
Gladys L. Stanbro
Gladys L. Stanbro 1921 - 2020
BROOKFIELD - Gladys L. Stanbro, 99, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Presbyterian Home of CNY.
She was born April 28, 1921, in Callicoon, NY, a daughter of the late Frank W. and Jennie Long Bauernfeind and received her education in local schools. On September 1, 1943, in Brookfield, she was united in marriage to Hallard Stanbro, Jr. He predeceased her on January 24, 1993. She was a member of the Town of Brookfield Historical Society and past member of the Beaver Valley Rebekah Lodge # 518 and was Noble Grand at one time. Gladys was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
Surviving are her daughter, Anita L. Raymond, of Deposit; a son, Wayne W. Stanbro ,of Waterville; grandchildren, Scott and Christina Raymond, Craig Raymond, Melissa and Lonnie Barnes, Mike Stanbro, Heather Stanbro and Jeremy and Cheryl Stanbro; 17 great grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Bertha Muhlig and Eloise Mumbulo; and two brothers, Lawrence Bauernfeind and Melvin Bauernfeind.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Interment will be in the Brookfield Rural Cemetery
Contributions in Glady's memory may be made to the Town of Brookfield Historical Society, 10556 Main St., Brookfield, NY 13314.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville, NY 13480.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online, go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
