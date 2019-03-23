Gladys M. Baye 1923 - 2019

NEW HARTFORD/UTICA - Gladys M. Baye, 95, of St. Luke's Home in New Hartford and formerly of Utica, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the St. Luke's Nursing Home.

She was born on July 6, 1923, in Utica, a daughter of the late Joseph and Emma (Huttinger Hickey) Schnitt. She resided in the Utica area all her life. On July 29, 1941, she was united in marriage to Howard E. Baye.

Gladys was a member of the Utica Meat Cutters Union, having worked at several grocery stores including Loblaw's, Chicago Markets, Acme, the West Utica Supermarket, Hemstroughts Bakery and the Boston Store.

She enjoyed gardening and puttering around in her yard, thus earning the title of "The Weed Wacker" by her children. She was of the Protestant faith, and a strong believer in keeping her family together and connected.

Gladys is survived by her sons, Howard (Sharon) Baye, Dale, Donald and James Baye, and daughters, Dawn Hightower, JoAnn Baye, Carol (Russel) Conte and Sandra Lucianatelli. Also surviving are 20 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren, numerous step-grandchildren, three great-great-great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Gladys was predeceased by her husband and parents; significant other, John Williamson; daughter, Susan Timberlake, and sons, infant Joseph, Richard and Craig Baye; grandsons and great-grandsons; as well as siblings, Alice Dennis, Walter, Joseph and Charles Schnitt, and a son-in-law, Curt Hightower.

The children of Gladys wish to express their love and gratitude to siblings, Dawn, Dale and Joann, for the years of love and care they provided for our mom. The family greatly appreciates the staff of St. Luke's Nursing Home for the wonderful care that was given to their mom.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11:00 AM at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Forty Main St., Whitesboro. Interment will be in Crown Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

For online expressions of sympathy, please go to www.dimblebyfh.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019