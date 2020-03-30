|
Gladys Mae Risley 1927 - 2020
UTICA - Gladys Mae Risley, age 92, of Utica, NY and formerly of Deansboro, NY, died on March 27, 2020.
She was born on July 15,1927 in Vernon NY, daughter of Howard and MaryAnn Morgan Risley. She was educated at Clinton Central High School.
Gladys recently resided at The Pines of Utica Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation and was a member of the Plymouth Bethesda United Church of Christ, Utica, NY.
She took great pleasure as a member of the Buttons and Bows Sewing Club, spending many hours doing volunteer work at the Eden Park Nursing Home and the Heritage Healthcare Center.
Gladys is survived by Ralph Risley (brother); Florence Risley (sister-in-law); and Olga Risley (sister-in-law). Gladys has many nieces and nephews that she cherished.
She was predeceased by her beloved parents, Howard and MaryAnn; and siblings, Milton and Eva Risley, Irene and Thomas Moore, Stuart and Jean Risley, Hazel Risley and Donald Risley.
The family would like to thank The Pines of Utica for their loving care and the Plymouth Bethesda United Church of Christ community for their embracement and kindness.
Gladys loved Jesus and her family, she would stay awake and pray for each person every night without fail. She will surely be missed.
Due to current health restrictions, a private funeral has been arranged at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Ballman officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Forest Hill Cemetery.
Friends may consider donations to the Plymouth Bethesda United Church of Christ, 500 Plant St., Utica, NY 13502 or The Pines of Utica Nursing Home, 1800 Butterfield Ave., Utica, NY 13501 in loving memory of Gladys Risley.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020