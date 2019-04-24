Services Heintz Funeral Service , NY 13502 Resources More Obituaries for Gladys Kaczor Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gladys N. "Mitzi" (Dudek) Kaczor

Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother

NEW YORK MILLS - Gladys "Mitzi" Kaczor, 91, went to her Lord on April 20, 2019 with her entire loving family and many of those who loved her at her side and in her arms. She is now with her loving husband, Thaddeus, on the anniversary of their engagement on Easter Sunday, 71 years ago.

She was born in New York Mills on September 14, 1927, daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Luranc Dudek. Gladys was married over sixty years to the love of her life, Thaddeus S. Kaczor, "One Life One Love", on September 25, 1948 in St. Mary's Church, New York Mills, a church her father helped build and where she was a lifetime member. There she was an active member of the Sacred Heart and Rosary Society and the Confraternity of Christian Mothers. She was also a member of the Orchard Lake Auxiliary and the Bator Post VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

Gladys graduated from New York Mills High School with a business diploma, but enjoyed a forty year career starting at the age of 17 for Goldman's Bakery as chief cake decorator. She was instructed by NY City Cake Decorating Professionals at Hotel Utica and demonstrated her skills in the front windows of the Utica downtown Boston Store. A well-known cake decorator, Mitzi spent over forty years helping people make memories through Goldman's and Gold Top/Chicago Market Bakeries and later from her own home, with her husband helping with delivery. Among her cake creations, was a tribute to Reverend Eugene Gacek, featuring a portrait of Our Lady of Czestochowa; a cake for Bobby Vinton, the "Polish Prince"; and a Bar Mitzvah cake for one of Utica's most famous sons, Steve Wynn, owner of the Golden Nugget in Las Vegas. She also created masterpieces for each of her children's weddings starting with the first water fountain cake in the Utica area and finishing with a cathedral cake for her baby, her final wedding cake. Her decorating/baking skills were handed down to her daughters and granddaughters, especially Lindsay, who took 1st prize in a local Christmas cookie contest and both Gladys and Lindsay were featured in the Observer Dispatch "Holiday Entrée" magazine. Her home was always the center of family/friends celebrations and get-togethers, serving up traditional recipes for every holiday and occasion. She continued her passion for cooking/baking until her passing with her daughters and granddaughters, assisting and learning her special secret recipes. She enjoyed attending all her children's and grandchildren's activities and was their biggest fan. She was the biggest SU Basketball fan and personally met Buddy, Cake Boss, at Turning Stone Casino who presented her with a signed copy of his recipe book in honor of his own mother who suffered a long illness.

Over the past ten years, Gladys suffered with Parkinson's and with the significant commitment of her daughter, Dianne, husband, Daniel and children, Lindsay, Danny and Chad, she flourished living in her cherished home offering her a beautiful quality of life and the most love and caring a mom could have. The relationship was uniquely strong and loving and Gladys was weaved into the fabric of their lives.

Special thanks and gratitude to caregivers, Kathy Potter, Melissa Kleek, Kenneth Boman, Kierstyn McMahon, Michelle Mohr, Jennifer Johnston and Diedra Murph-Howard, who became part of our family and provided the most amazing care, happiness and love; and very special friend, Loretta Havenac, who loved her.

Gladys' main importance in life was her love for her family. She leaves behind her children, son, Thaddeus, Jr. and Linda Kaczor, Kirkville; daughter/caretaker, Dianne and Daniel Martin, Whitesboro; son, Lawrence and Kelly Kaczor, Williston, VT; and daughter, Lorraine Kaczor, of Fredericksburg, VA. She also leaves behind her grandchildren/great-grandchildren, Kelly and Brian Mazurowski and their children, Kylie and Kourtne, Daniel, Jr., Lindsay and Chad Martin, Michael Malinowski, Tyler Kaczor and his daughter, Evangeline LaRae and Cortney Kaczor and Jayne and Regina Flanders. She also leaves many beloved nieces, nephews and Godchildren. She enjoyed many hours of phone calls and visits with nieces, MaryLou, Patricia, Linda and Beverly and others.

She was predeceased by her husband, Thaddeus S. Kaczor, on January 10, 2009; brother, Matthew Dudek; sisters, Sophie Brykala and Stephanie Romanowski.

Mrs. Kaczor's funeral will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 12:00, at Church of The Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus and Casimir Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home are Saturday morning, from 9:00 - 11:00.

Family and friends are invited to gather at a luncheon to honor and celebrate Gladys' beautiful life immediately following the services.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Church of the Sacred Heart and Saint Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa – Church Renovation Fund, 201 Main Street, New York Mills, NY 13417.

From Gladys' favorite song: "Every time it rains it rains pennies from Heaven. So when you hear it thunder, don't run under a tree. Be sure that your umbrella is upside down. There will be pennies from Heaven for you and me".

