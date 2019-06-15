|
Gladys R. Dibble 1929 - 2019
CLINTON - Gladys R. Dibble, 90, wife of the late Richard K. Dibble, of Clinton, passed away, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at her son's home in West Winfield.
Gladys is survived by four sons and their wives, David and Ellen Dibble, Colorado, Kenneth and Marie Dibble, Conklin, NY, Dwight and Patti Dibble, Clinton, Richard and Caroline Dibble, West Winfield. Also surviving are ten grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by one grandchild.
Funeral services, entrusted to R.P. Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., 10 East Park Row, Clinton, are being held privately at the convenience of the family.
Online memorials and guestbook available at www.rpheintzfsi.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 15 to June 16, 2019