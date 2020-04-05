|
|
Glenice L. Jones Roberts 1930 - 2020
WAYLAND, NY - Glenice L. Jones Roberts passed away April 2, 2020.
She was born, at home in the village of Madison, NY, February 27, 1930, the only child of Glenn Matthew and Alice Rozilla Lloyd Jones.
At the age of four, Glenice and her parents moved to the Lloyd farm in Madison Center where Alice was born. She attended the one-room school in the Center her first four grades with Helen Snell as teacher. The school closed in 1939 sending students to the high school in the village. In 1946, the family moved back to the Village where Glenice graduated from Madison Central School with the Class of 1947. In September, 1948, she graduated from St. Joseph's Infant Home, Utica, as a child nurse. On December 27, 1948, in her parents' home on East Main Street, she married Emery A. Roberts. This union lasted 52 years until Emery's passing on January 27, 2001.
Glenice cared for children before and after school and later worked as a substitute in the school cafeteria. She was also a watcher many years for town, village and school elections. For several years she was the Village Clerk.
She greatly enjoyed having grandchildren spend time with her during summers. The shelves in the cellar were like a store with canned fruits and vegetables, especially green beans. Her spare time activities were knitting, crocheting and reading.
Glenice attended First Baptist Church, Madison and enjoyed summer evening services at the Welsh Church, Nelson. After moving to Wayland, NY, in October, 2005, she attended St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Dansville.
She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Matthew and Jeanne Roberts, of Wayland, NY and Mark and Candace Roberts, of Philadelphia, PA; one grandson, Matthew and Rachel Roberts, of Bath, NY and their son, Zachary; four granddaughters, Karen and Michael Phillips, of Farmington, NY and their children, Hannah and Reid; Rhian and Dong Hyeon Jeong, of Florham Park, NJ and their children, Yuri and Jimin, Chelsea Roberts, of Philadelphia, PA and Kendall Roberts, of Philadelphia, PA.
A private interment will be at Vernon Center Cemetery at the family's convenience.
Memorial contributions may be made to Vincent House, 310 2nd Ave., Wayland, NY 14572.
Please visit www.stgeorgefuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 5 to Apr. 9, 2020