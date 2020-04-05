Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. George-Stanton Funeral Home
109 West Naples Street
Wayland, NY 14572
585-728-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenice Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenice L. Jones Roberts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenice L. Jones Roberts Obituary
Glenice L. Jones Roberts 1930 - 2020
WAYLAND, NY - Glenice L. Jones Roberts passed away April 2, 2020.
She was born, at home in the village of Madison, NY, February 27, 1930, the only child of Glenn Matthew and Alice Rozilla Lloyd Jones.
At the age of four, Glenice and her parents moved to the Lloyd farm in Madison Center where Alice was born. She attended the one-room school in the Center her first four grades with Helen Snell as teacher. The school closed in 1939 sending students to the high school in the village. In 1946, the family moved back to the Village where Glenice graduated from Madison Central School with the Class of 1947. In September, 1948, she graduated from St. Joseph's Infant Home, Utica, as a child nurse. On December 27, 1948, in her parents' home on East Main Street, she married Emery A. Roberts. This union lasted 52 years until Emery's passing on January 27, 2001.
Glenice cared for children before and after school and later worked as a substitute in the school cafeteria. She was also a watcher many years for town, village and school elections. For several years she was the Village Clerk.
She greatly enjoyed having grandchildren spend time with her during summers. The shelves in the cellar were like a store with canned fruits and vegetables, especially green beans. Her spare time activities were knitting, crocheting and reading.
Glenice attended First Baptist Church, Madison and enjoyed summer evening services at the Welsh Church, Nelson. After moving to Wayland, NY, in October, 2005, she attended St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Dansville.
She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Matthew and Jeanne Roberts, of Wayland, NY and Mark and Candace Roberts, of Philadelphia, PA; one grandson, Matthew and Rachel Roberts, of Bath, NY and their son, Zachary; four granddaughters, Karen and Michael Phillips, of Farmington, NY and their children, Hannah and Reid; Rhian and Dong Hyeon Jeong, of Florham Park, NJ and their children, Yuri and Jimin, Chelsea Roberts, of Philadelphia, PA and Kendall Roberts, of Philadelphia, PA.
A private interment will be at Vernon Center Cemetery at the family's convenience.
Memorial contributions may be made to Vincent House, 310 2nd Ave., Wayland, NY 14572.
Please visit www.stgeorgefuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 5 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -