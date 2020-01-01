|
Gloria J. Szczepanski Robinson 1944 - 2019
UTICA - Gloria J. Szczepanski Robinson, previously of Micco, FL, passed away at the age of 75, on October 25, 2019, at Advent Health, Orlando, FL, due to multiple health complications.
Gloria was born in Utica, NY on June 30, 1944, to the late Walter Szczepanski and Mary Sudol. She was raised in Utica, NY, along with her eldest sister, the late Dolores Szczepanski. She is survived by her Aunt Sophie Greysack, of Holland Patent; cousin, Thomas Warzala, of New Hartford; and cousins, Frank and Barb Warzala, of Clearwater, Fl; along with many additional cousins, nieces and nephews.
She married the late Charles R. Robinson on July 4, 1997, in St. Paul's Church, Whitesboro.
Gloria was employed by Blue Cross Blue Shield for 35 years. Upon retirement, Charles and Gloria moved to Myrtle Beach, SC and then settled in Micco, FL, for their remaining years. They enjoyed the sun, their friends and travel.
Gloria was highly involved in events to serve veterans, as her father Walter served in the armed services. She loved to cook and participate in annual memorials and fundraisers.
Her family owned and operated the Wal-Mar Bar and Grill on Lincoln Ave., Utica, NY, in the 1950-1970's.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at Dimbleby Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Main Street, Whitesboro, NY.
Family members will be gathering on Saturday, January 4th, 9 a.m. at the funeral home to prepare for Committal Services.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to local veteran associations.
Online tributes may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020