Gloria J. Wratten 1946 - 2019
SAUQUOIT - Gloria J. Wratten, 72, passed away on April 13, 2019 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
She was born in Oneonta on September 25, 1946, a daughter of the late Anthony Sychtysz and Hazel Becker Sychtysz.
Gloria was a graduate of Chadwicks High School and went on to earn her beautician's license from the Utica School of Beauty Culture. She also worked for GE for a number of years.
On April 1, 1967, she was united in marriage with Donald Wratten in St. Anthony of Padua Church in Chadwicks.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, Gloria will be deeply missed by her devoted husband of 52 years, Donald; her mother, Hazel Sychtysz; her daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Earl Clipston; her son, Wade Wratten; her grandchildren, Jeffrey Conkling, Colby Wratten and Chalee Wratten; her sisters, Kathy Beasman and Deborah Doyle; her brother-in-law, Dewey Wratten; her dog, Simon; her birds; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her nephew, John Wratten, who was like a son to her.
Gloria's family would like to offer their gratitude to her former son-in-law, Jeff Conkling and her dear friend, Kathy Barretta, for all of their love, help and support over the years.
In keeping with Gloria's wishes, all services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are with the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit.
To view Gloria's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019