Gloria L. Temple 1931 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Gloria Lorraine Temple, 88, of New Hartford and formerly of Valley Stream, LI, died, Monday March 23, 2020, at her home.
She was born, November 16, 1931, in Valley Stream, a daughter of the late John and Amelia Wuerful. She was educated at Valley Stream Central High School and married Kenneth A Temple on August 15, 1954 in Holy Name of Mary Church, Valley Stream.
Mrs. Temple was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Church and loved to travel and spend time with friends and family.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth A. Temple; children, Debra Greaves, Kenneth (Donna) Temple, Patricia Circelli, and Bonnie (John) Betancourt; grandchildren, Katie Schmidt, Brad Jones, Kayla Jones, Jenna and Amanda Circelli, Casey Betancourt and Brian Filkins-Temple; great-grandchildren, Brihanna Filkins-Temple and Jaxen Filkins-Temple; and longtime friend, Phyllis Miles. She was predeceased by five brothers, Raymond, Sonny, Wilford, Kenneth and Tommy; and five sisters, Loretta, Shirly, AnnMarie, Carol and Elaine.
The family would like offer special heartfelt thank you to Hospice and Palliative Care for all the care given to Gloria.
Due to the current health concerns from the Coronavirus, the family's services will be private. A public Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Entombment will be Calvary Mausoleum.
Friends may consider St. Jude's in memory of Gloria.
Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020