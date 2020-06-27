Gloria M. Brenon 1925 - 2020UTICA - Gloria M. Brenon, 95, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Katherine Luther Residential Health Care and Rehabilitation.Gloria was born on April 10, 1925, in Utica, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Toohey) Trombetta. On October 11, 1947, Gloria married Russell Brenon, a union of 58 years before his death on March 11, 2006.Surviving are five of her children; 21 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law; two nieces, one nephew, three great-nephews; one great-niece; as well as close friends. She was predeceased by one child.Funeral services will be private.Special thanks to the staff of the Katherine Luther Residential Health Care, especially the Gordon Unit, for the care and compassion shown to Gloria during her stay.Arrangements are under the direction of Surridge & Roberts Funeral Home, 470 French Rd., Utica.