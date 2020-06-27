Gloria M. Brenon
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria M. Brenon 1925 - 2020
UTICA - Gloria M. Brenon, 95, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Katherine Luther Residential Health Care and Rehabilitation.
Gloria was born on April 10, 1925, in Utica, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Toohey) Trombetta. On October 11, 1947, Gloria married Russell Brenon, a union of 58 years before his death on March 11, 2006.
Surviving are five of her children; 21 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law; two nieces, one nephew, three great-nephews; one great-niece; as well as close friends. She was predeceased by one child.
Funeral services will be private.
Special thanks to the staff of the Katherine Luther Residential Health Care, especially the Gordon Unit, for the care and compassion shown to Gloria during her stay.
Arrangements are under the direction of Surridge & Roberts Funeral Home, 470 French Rd., Utica.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Surridge & Roberts Funeral Home
470 French Road
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 732-1039
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved