Gloria M. Hammond 1929 - 2019
NEW YORK MILLS - Gloria M. Hammond, 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019 at the Presbyterian Home.
She was born on April 5, 1929, in New York Mills, a daughter of the late Louis and Gertrude (Chiever) Levenson. She was a graduate of New York Mills Schools. On May 7, 1949 at Sacred Heart Church, she was united in marriage to Joseph T. Hammond, a blessed union of over 66 years filled with much love and mutual devotion. Mr. Hammond passed away on October 2, 2015.
Mrs. Hammond was employed at one time with Oneida National Bank, then in 1961 she was a stay at home mom. In 1973, she accepted a position with the New York Mills Schools System, retiring in 1996 after 23 years of dedicated service.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Church.
Mrs. Hammond was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who cherished the time that she spent with her family. She will be sadly missed.
She is survived by her son, Richard Hammond, of New Hartford; and a daughter, Wendy Hammond, of Sauquoit. She leaves her adored grandchildren, Tommy (Judy) Hammond, Ashley (Steve) Antanavige, Abby and Emily Hammond, Joseph Ventura and Jamie (Shane) Carter. She also leaves her great-grandchildren, Laila, Kyah and Everly. She leaves a favorite nephew, Steve Hammond; and two very special neighbors who were always there for her, Larry Mitsler and Dick Schmidt. She also leaves a special friend and caregiver, Annette Woroszylo; and her very close friends, Jean Potempa, Linda DiBrango, Betsy Dialing, Diane Thomann and Janice. She was predeceased by an infant daughter, Melody Louise Hammond; and two grandchildren, Connor and Christopher.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. There are no public calling hours.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St. Whitesboro.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019