Gloria R. Hoffman 1947 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Gloria R. Hoffman, 73, of Utica, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, in Utica.
Gloria was born in Bennington, VT, on March 15, 1947, the daughter of Wilfred and Winifred (McKeighan) Croff. She was a graduate of Utica Free Academy and earned her LPN degree in Vermont. On June 14, 1969, Gloria was united in marriage with Richard A. Hoffman, at Zion Lutheran Church, in New Hartford, a devoted union of 43 years, until Richard's death in 2013. For many years, Gloria was employed as an OR nurse with Faxton Hospital, in Utica, retiring in 1989. In her free time, Gloria enjoyed oil painting.
Mrs. Hoffman is survived by her son, Christopher Hoffman, of Utica; daughter, Kelly Tuttle, of Utica; three cherished grandchildren, Kyle Hoffman, Eliza Tuttle and Sophie Tuttle; one brother, George Croff, of Norfolk, NY; her aunt and uncle, Pearlie and Larry Fales, of Rutland, VT; and four nieces, Julie Croff, Vicki Sweet, Corrie Rogers and Casie LaMarca. She was predeceased by a brother, Alexander Croff.
In keeping with Gloria's wishes, there are no calling hours or services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica.
Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
