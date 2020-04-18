Home

Gloria T. Morrock

Gloria T. Morrock Obituary
Gloria T. Morrock 1925 - 2020
SYRACUSE - Gloria T. Morrock, 94, formerly of Utica, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Central Park Rehabilitation in Syracuse.
She was born in Utica, on November 6, 1925, daughter of Gelsomino and Maddelena (Tabasso) Venditti. Gloria worked several years at Utica College as a baker. Gloria was well known for her baking skills and her cookies were legendary.
Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Gloria is survived by her daughter, Rosann (Steven) Leyden, of Clay; grandchildren, Steven (Marisa) Leyden and David Leyden; great-grandchildren, Anthony and Joseph; sister-in-law, Josephine Morrock; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Jerry; four sisters, Anna, Lena, Lucy (Tony) and Marie (Joe); three brothers, Joseph (Carmella), Jess (Theresa) and Anthony; two brothers-in-law, Frank Morrock and Anthony (Traute) Morrock, and two nephews, Joseph and Charles.
Due to the Covid-19 virus services will be private. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Utica.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomersyracuse.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
