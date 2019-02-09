Gordon Edward Grant 1954 - 2019

LEE - Gordon E. Grant, 64, of Lee, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 8th, 2019.

Gordon (Gordie) was born March 28, 1954, to Edward and Helen Reid Grant in the city of Utica. Gordon lived in the Town of Lee.

Although Gordon will be missed so very much, we know that God now has a new angel who, we have no doubt, will bring him many smiles. Gordon was a kind, loving son, brother, uncle and friend. His sense of humor drew people into his company. When he smiled, his entire face lit up! He was never happier than when he brought lightness and humor to others. He was a sensitive, caring being; a true "gentle" man.

Gordon was a Mason by trade and very proud of his profession, retiring several years ago.

In recent years, he kept himself busy singing in a chorus, visiting with and making friends. His "sweet tooth" was a constant running joke between him and his family. Recalling family adventures always was a welcomed topic for Gordon.

Gordon leaves his mother, Helen; his son, Mark; his dear sister, Joan Topor and her husband, Wayne; a brother, Ronald Grant; his sisters-in-law, Susan Grant, Claudia Acquiviva and Virginia Grant; his stepbrother and his wife, Michael and Erin Miller; and his stepsister and husband, Kathy and Richard Albigese. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, a cousin, Donald Cox, as well as many good friends. Gordon was predeceased by his father, Edward, and brothers, Gary, Sr., Preston and Keith, Sr., as well as his stepfather, Harold Miller.

Funeral services will be held on Monday at 12:00 Noon at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Forty Main St. in Whitesboro, with the Rev. Thomas Durant officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, one hour prior to the service, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

For online expressions of sympathy, please go to www.dimblebyfh.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019