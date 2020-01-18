Home

J Donald Smith Funeral Home Inc
3022 Oneida St
Sauquoit, NY 13456
(315) 737-7327
Gordon F. Griffith

Gordon F. Griffith Obituary
Gordon F. Griffith 1931 - 2020
SAUQUOIT - Gordon F. Griffith, 88, passed away on January 15, 2020, at the Presbyterian Home, with his family at his side.
He was born on September 17, 1931 in Utica, a son of the late Robert and Nellie Jennings Griffith and attended New Hartford Schools.
Gordon proudly served his country with the U.S. Air Force and on November 29, 1958, was united in marriage with Elizabeth Nelson.
Gordon built many custom homes under Griffith Brothers.
During his leisure time, he found much joy golfing and hunting.
Gordon is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Elizabeth; his four children, Patricia (Paul) Petell, Gregory Griffith (Tracy Simmons), John (Karen) Griffith and Mary Doyle; his sister and brothers, Elizabeth Harris, Gerald (Jacqueline) Griffith and Roger (Beryl) Griffith; his sister-in-law, Joan Finnegan; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
All services will be private and at the convenience of the family under the care of the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit.
www.smith-funeralhome.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
