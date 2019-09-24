The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors
470 French Road
Utica, NY 13501
315-797-1900
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Scranton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon J. Scranton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gordon J. Scranton Obituary
Gordon J. Scranton 1940 - 2019
Beloved Father, Grandfather, Brother and Uncle
NEW HARTFORD - Gordon J. Scranton, 79, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, at the Siegenthaler Center.
He was born on August 14, 1940, in Utica, the son of Gordon Eugene and Catherine (Owens) Scranton. Gordon was a graduate of Whitesboro High School. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1963-1967. Gordon was a construction worker, employed at Laborers Local 35, Whitesboro, for over thirty years. After his retirement, he worked at New York Power Authority for ten years.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Kelly Scranton; daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Steve Colerick; grandchildren, Taylor, Katie and Emily Scranton; brother, James Scranton; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday from 4-6 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will be on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro.
Remembrances in Gordon's name may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Gordon's family would like to thank the staff at the Siegenthaler Center, especially Michelle and Matt, for the care and compassion shown during his stay.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors
Download Now