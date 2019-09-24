|
Gordon J. Scranton 1940 - 2019
Beloved Father, Grandfather, Brother and Uncle
NEW HARTFORD - Gordon J. Scranton, 79, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, at the Siegenthaler Center.
He was born on August 14, 1940, in Utica, the son of Gordon Eugene and Catherine (Owens) Scranton. Gordon was a graduate of Whitesboro High School. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1963-1967. Gordon was a construction worker, employed at Laborers Local 35, Whitesboro, for over thirty years. After his retirement, he worked at New York Power Authority for ten years.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Kelly Scranton; daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Steve Colerick; grandchildren, Taylor, Katie and Emily Scranton; brother, James Scranton; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday from 4-6 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will be on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro.
Remembrances in Gordon's name may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Gordon's family would like to thank the staff at the Siegenthaler Center, especially Michelle and Matt, for the care and compassion shown during his stay.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019