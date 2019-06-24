|
Gordon L. Schleicher
BOONVILLE - Gordon L. Schleicher, 92, a longtime resident of Woodgate Drive, husband of Joyce, passed away at his residence on Monday, June 24, 2019, while under the loving care of his wife, family and hospice.
A native of Cold Brook, he moved to Boonville in 1949, marrying the love of his life, Joyce, Wheelock, on October 8, 1949, in Boonville. He was employed, for many years, as manager and auto mechanic at Gordy's Mobil Gas Station, Boonville, retiring after many years of employment at Barrett Paving Co., Boonville. During WW II, Mr. Schleicher served his country in the US Army, honorably discharged in 1947.
Funeral services are Thursday at 11:00 AM at Boonville United Methodist Church, Main St., Boonville, with interment in Boonville Cemetery. Calling hours are Wednesday 4-7 PM at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc., 143 Schuyler St., Boonville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Boonville United Methodist Church, 105 Ann St. or Boonville Fire Company Ambulance Fund, PO Box 164, Boonville, NY 13309.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 24 to June 25, 2019