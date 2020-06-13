Grace A. (Giotto) Connor 1924 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Grace A. (Giotto) Connor, age 96, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at MVHS at St. Elizabeth Medical Center with her loving family by her side.
Born in Utica on May 11, 1924, Grace was the daughter of the late Frank A. and Fannie (Lawrence) Giotto. She was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School. At one time, she was wed to John M. Talento who passed away in 1968. She shared in a second union on June 12, 1971 when she married Lawrence A. Connor with whom she shared 39 years prior to his passing on October 9, 2010.
During her working years, she held a longtime position with the former Utica Mutual Insurance Company as a Legal Secretary, the position from which she retired. A loving, caring woman, Grace was devoted to her family. She was a rock, a friend, and a confidant to her loved ones. She was the matriarch that held her family together. She practiced her Catholic faith at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes.
Grace loved to dance, and travel. Her family will long remember her nightly calls which would always end with "I love you".
Grace is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Phyllis A. and Charles Alderwick, and Carol Talento; grandchildren, Lori Alderwick; Donna Casaletta-Smith and Justin Smith, Michael Jr. and Mary Brucker, and David Fallon, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Steven Casaletta, Karina Casaletta, Haleigh Grace Smith; Michael Brucker III, and Maxwell Jude Brucker; and her brother, Joseph Giotto. She also leaves her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great- nephews, cousins, sister-in-law, Irene Giotto, and her special friend, Razia Sattar. She was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Andrew A. and Madge Giotto.
The family extends their appreciation to the nurses and staff at the Presbyterian Home, especially acknowledging Dori, and Dan; the personnel and nurses at MVHS at St. Elizabeth Medical Center for their care and compassion; and Dr. Kannan, Grace's personal physician, for his longtime care.
Due to current health concerns and in keeping with federal and state regulations, the family will honor Grace's life privately.
Please take a moment to connect with Grace's family through the "Memories" section of her obituary on our website at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com. Our prayers continue to go out to all as a sign of our community support.
UTICA - Mrs. Grace A. (Giotto) Connor, age 96, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at MVHS at St. Elizabeth Medical Center with her loving family by her side.
Born in Utica on May 11, 1924, Grace was the daughter of the late Frank A. and Fannie (Lawrence) Giotto. She was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School. At one time, she was wed to John M. Talento who passed away in 1968. She shared in a second union on June 12, 1971 when she married Lawrence A. Connor with whom she shared 39 years prior to his passing on October 9, 2010.
During her working years, she held a longtime position with the former Utica Mutual Insurance Company as a Legal Secretary, the position from which she retired. A loving, caring woman, Grace was devoted to her family. She was a rock, a friend, and a confidant to her loved ones. She was the matriarch that held her family together. She practiced her Catholic faith at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes.
Grace loved to dance, and travel. Her family will long remember her nightly calls which would always end with "I love you".
Grace is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Phyllis A. and Charles Alderwick, and Carol Talento; grandchildren, Lori Alderwick; Donna Casaletta-Smith and Justin Smith, Michael Jr. and Mary Brucker, and David Fallon, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Steven Casaletta, Karina Casaletta, Haleigh Grace Smith; Michael Brucker III, and Maxwell Jude Brucker; and her brother, Joseph Giotto. She also leaves her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great- nephews, cousins, sister-in-law, Irene Giotto, and her special friend, Razia Sattar. She was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Andrew A. and Madge Giotto.
The family extends their appreciation to the nurses and staff at the Presbyterian Home, especially acknowledging Dori, and Dan; the personnel and nurses at MVHS at St. Elizabeth Medical Center for their care and compassion; and Dr. Kannan, Grace's personal physician, for his longtime care.
Due to current health concerns and in keeping with federal and state regulations, the family will honor Grace's life privately.
Please take a moment to connect with Grace's family through the "Memories" section of her obituary on our website at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com. Our prayers continue to go out to all as a sign of our community support.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.