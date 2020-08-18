Grace C. Morton 1925 - 2020
N. UTICA - Mrs. Grace C. Morton, 95, a resident of The St. Luke's Home, New Hartford and formerly of Huntsville, AL and N. Utica, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020.
Grace was born in Albany, NY, on January 6, 1925, the daughter of Ralph and Catherine (Anderson) Matteson and was loving raised by her uncle and aunt, George H. and Grace E. Jones. She was a graduate of the Vincentian Institute, Albany.
On July 12, 1947, Grace was united in marriage with Kenneth W. Morton, at First Church, Albany, a devoted union of 42 years, until Kenneth's death in 1989.
Grace was a past girl scout leader, cadet leader, was an avid reader, enjoyed crocheting and attended Waterbury Memorial Presbyterian Church, Oriskany, NY. She was also a dedicated volunteer with Meals-on-Wheels, a member and volunteer with Oneida County Historical Society and member and past Chaplin with Madison Historical Congress.
Mrs. Morton is survived by her five children, Carol A. Wallace, of Floyd, NY, David and Darlene Morton, of Huntsville, AL, Cathryn G. Delionback, of Dadeville, AL, Barbara E. Morton and her partner, Karen Wolfe, of Bremen, GA and Bruce K. Morton and his fiancée, Suzanne Ventura, of Utica; five cherished grandchildren, Andrew Wallace, Ryan Wallace, Anissa Carruthers, Mary Cathryn and Chad Brooks and Mike Perdue; as well as four adored great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Robert Wallace.
Visitation for family and friends is Friday, August 21, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica, followed by a funeral service at 4:00 p.m. Face coverings are required and social distancing protocols must be observed. Burial will be in Castleton Cemetery, Castleton, NY, on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.
Those wishing to make a donation in Grace's memory, please consider Waterbury Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1117 Utica St., Oriskany, NY 13424 or Oneida County Historical Society, 1608 Genesee St., Utica, NY 13502.
Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at www.heintzfuneralservice.net
.