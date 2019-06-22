|
Grace G. Domenicone 1925 - 2019
Beloved Grandmother and Great-Grandmother
NEW YORK MILLS - Grace G. Domenicone, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Abraham House.
She was born on September 23, 1925, to Leonard and Grace (Grazia Argente) Marrone. Grace graduated from local schools and was employed as a bookkeeper in the Utica area. She married Joseph Domenicone, Sr., on November 30, 1948, and were together 34 years until he passed away on February 4, 1983. Grace was a communicant of the Church of the Sacred Heart & St. Mary, Our Lady of Czestochowa.
She is survived by her two grandsons, Anthony (Deanna) Domenicone and Joseph (Liz) Domenicone, III, and great-grandchildren, Darrin, Dalton, Hannah and Robert. She leaves many nieces and nephews, including Leonard Marrone and Leonard Montana; and many friends, too numerous to mention, including her best friend, Geri Nogas, good friends, Karlene Markowicz, Karen Caparo and her Bingo Buddy, Rose Regler. Grace mourned the loss of her only child, Joseph Domenicone, Jr., who passed away at age 37 in 1985.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. at the Church of the Sacred Heart & St. Mary, Our Lady of Czestochowa, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Entombment will be in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum.
Grace's family would like to thank the staff of the Abraham House for their care and compassion during her stay and ask that, in lieu of flowers, donations in Grace's memory be made to the Abraham House. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 22 to June 23, 2019