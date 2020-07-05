Grace M. (Scott) Billman 1927 - 2020
WHITEBORO - Grace M. (Scott) Billman, 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Utica.
She was born on March 21, 1927, in Falls, PA and was the youngest child of the late Wesley and Jenny (Watkins) Scott. On February 7, 1948, Grace was united in marriage to Anthony Billman, a blessed union of over 35 years. He predeceased her on September 26, 1986.
Grace was raised in Chadwicks and graduated from Chadwicks High School in 1944. She attended The College of St. Rose in Albany and proudly graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1947. Grace had a passion for caring for others, which lead her to a long and rewarding career in nursing. She started out at St. Elizabeth's Hospital and then spent the majority of her career as the Charge Nurse at the Marcy Psychiatric Hospital. Grace retired in 1983 and then went on to work part-time at Eastern Star Nursing Home.
She leaves behind a legacy of being kind, caring and faithful. Grace was often known as "Saint Grace," because those that knew her, knew her to be their own Angel on Earth. She was a devoted Catholic and an active member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, where she spent much of her free time and met so many of her most cherished friends.
Grace is survived by her loving children, William Billman, Thomas Billman, Donald (Karen) Billman, Deborah (Phil) Beardsley and Mary Ellen (Eric) Manley; her five grandchildren, who gave her the title of "Grandma B" and who she adored, Jennifer D'Onofrio, Kristina Hart, Nicole (Christopher) Morrison, Christopher Burleigh and Amanda (David) Crumley; five great-grandchildren; and two step-grandchildren. She also leaves behind dear friends, past coworkers from her Marcy Psychiatric Center days who she always adored, two very dear friends of hers Pat Deck and Father Abe, nieces, nephews and some very special family members such as, her nephew Wesley (Kay) Ryan, cousin-in-laws Dixie and Dennis (Sheila) McGlin. She was predeceased by a daughter, Catherine, who she missed every day; her three brothers and four sisters.
The family wishes to sincerely thank Deb Graziano and the hospital staff at St. Elizabeth's Hospital for all of their care complimented by true compassion during Grace's stay.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Wednesday at 11:30, from St. Paul's Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Face masks must be worn by attendees. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Clayville.
Arrangements are entrusted to Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
Due to the current health concerns with the Covid-19 Virus, there will be no current bereavement luncheon, the family will have one at a date and time to be announced.
Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com
.