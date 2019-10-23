|
Grace Varona 1947 - 2019
WEST WINFIELD - Grace Varona, 71, passed away unexpectedly, October 18, 2019, at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse.
She was born, November 5, 1947, in New York City, a daughter of Casto and Sunta (Moll) Varona. Grace studied at Bronx Community College, becoming a Registered Nurse, and she furthered her education at Utica College, earning her Bachelor's degree in 1991. She retired from Central New York Psychiatric Center, after more than 35 years of service. Grace then worked as the Nurse Manager of the psychiatric unit at St. Elizabeth Hospital, followed by work at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare. Grace loved teaching and taught psychiatric nursing at Utica College. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church of West Winfield where she participated in Bible study with a close circle of friends.
Grace enjoyed gardening, cooking for her family, trips to the beach and cruises with her husband Ken. Grace will be remembered best for her laughter and sense of humor along with the kindness she shared with family, friends and patients.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Alexander; her two sons, Eric J. Kroll, of Richfield Springs and Richard G. Kroll and his wife, Melanie, of Kirkville; two daughters, Karen Gienau and her husband, Timothy, of Pawcatuck, CT and Diana Kroll, of Utica; step-children, Kenny Alexander and Lynn Alexander; eleven grandchildren; her brother, George Varona; nieces, nephews and cousins; her best friend, Donna Wood; and her beloved dog, Nikki.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, 10:00 a.m., at St. Joseph the Worker Church, West Winfield. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Richfield Springs. Calling hours are Friday, 4:00-7:00 p.m., at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 365 West Main St., West Winfield.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio Street, Utica, NY 13502. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019