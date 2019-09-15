Home

J Donald Smith Funeral Home Inc
3022 Oneida St
Sauquoit, NY 13456
(315) 737-7327
Gregory E. Smith


1951 - 2019
Gregory E. Smith Obituary
Gregory E. Smith 1951 - 2019
ROME - In Loving Memory - Gregory E. Smith, 67, passed away on September 14, 2019 at the Grand Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rome, NY.
He was born in Utica on December 6, 1951 and received his education in local schools.
He was predeceased by his mother, Helen Pecoraro Grygiel; and his stepfather, James Grygiel, who was like a father to him.
Greg proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force during the VietNam war. He was a hairstylist for 39 years and operated the Looking Glass in Chadwicks for 9 years.
Greg was a kind, caring and loving person to all of the people in his life - his family, clients and anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him.
He is survived by his sister, Linda Davis; his dear friend, David Kryczkowski; his nephews, Donald and Terri Davis, Shane Davis and Bernie Pallottie; his cousins, Marie Trzepacz and Corinne Tomasi and her son, Alle Tomasi; as well as many other cousins.
Per Greg's wishes, services will be at the convenience of the family under the direction of the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit.
www.smith-funeralhome.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
