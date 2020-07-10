Gregory H. Hanna 1948 - 2020

ORMOND BEACH - Gregory H. Hanna, 71, aka "Cuz," passed away unexpectedly on June 20, 2020 at his home in Ormond Beach, FL. Though a native of New Hartford, NY, he traveled south for the winter. The growing effects of a prolonged illness ultimately caught up with him. Through it all, he retained his sharp mind and zest for life.

Greg was born on August 24, 1948, in New York Mills, NY, the first of seven children born to Joseph Hanna and Virginia (Abess) Hanna.

He is survived by his children, Sabrina Mosseau (Paul), of Ballston Lake, NY, Nathan Hanna (Sara), of Sauquoit, NY, Anisa Justice, of Ormond Beach, FL, Howard J. Hanna, III (Caroline), of Amherst, MA and Gregory Hanna, Jr., of Wilmington, NC; his grandchildren, James Tower, Faith Justice, Joseph Justice, Matthew Hanna, Nathan Hanna, Nora Hanna and Casey Hanna; his mother, Virginia Hanna; sister, Danese Hanna; sister-in-law, Ellen Hanna; brothers, Keith Hanna and Kevin Hanna; and many nieces and nephews.

Greg was preceded in death by his son, Michael Hanna; father, Joseph Hanna; brother, Howard Hanna; sister, Karen Hanna; and his brother, Joseph Hanna, Jr.

A brazen child at age 17, Greg enlisted in the US Marine Corps. He was stationed at Camp LeJune, NC, before being deployed to Vietnam in support of the 3rd Marine Division. His artillery unit, Whiskey Battery 1/12, fought courageously through multiple operations and amidst the brutal conflicts of Khe Sahn and Con Thien.

Cpl. Gregory H. Hanna earned several awards and commendations for his service from 1966 through 1968. He was honorably discharged from active duty in July 1968. For the next half century, he carried his Marine Corp affiliation proudly, as an active member of both the VFW and American Legion.

Forever bold and unique, at times audaciously spirited, Greg enjoyed telling stories of his adventures and experiences among friends and family and undauntedly celebrated his life, a Dionysian of his day.

It is Greg's wish to be buried at a National Veterans Cemetery. The family intends to schedule a memorial reception for friends and extended family when they feel it is safe and proper to do so.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Greg's memory may be made to your local VFW Post or American Legion. Greg was a member and supporter of both in NY and FL.

As we say our goodbyes, Greg faithfully rejoins his family, friends and those brothers and sisters in arms who passed before him.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store