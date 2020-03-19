Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ackley-Mills Funeral Home
9597 Main St
Remsen, NY 13438
(315) 831-3070
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Barton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory T. Barton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory T. Barton Obituary
Gregory T. Barton 1972 - 2020
REMSEN - Gregory T. Barton, 47, passed away unexpectedly on March 13, 2020, at Portage Lake, ME.
He was born in Methuen, MA, on November 20, 1972, a son of Justice and Dixie Satterfield Barton. He grew up in Newport and graduated from West Canada High School in 1991. He was employed on the family dairy farm in Newport and Monroe Muffler. Since 2003, he's been employed with White's Farm Supply as a sales representative. Greg enjoyed snowmobiling, boating, camping, concerts, family vacations, playing Parcheesi and bonfires. He always had a nickname for everyone.
Surviving are his wife, Tammy Roberts Barton, whom he married May 25, 1997; two children, Molly and Abby, both at home; parents, Justice and Dixie Barton, Newport; one sister, Teresa and Stanley Synakowski, NC; special cousin, Geoffrey Satterfield, CT; four sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date at a time to be announced. There are no calling hours.
Arrangements are by Ackley-Mills Funeral Home, Remsen. For an online message of sympathy please go to www.millsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -