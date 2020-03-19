|
Gregory T. Barton 1972 - 2020
REMSEN - Gregory T. Barton, 47, passed away unexpectedly on March 13, 2020, at Portage Lake, ME.
He was born in Methuen, MA, on November 20, 1972, a son of Justice and Dixie Satterfield Barton. He grew up in Newport and graduated from West Canada High School in 1991. He was employed on the family dairy farm in Newport and Monroe Muffler. Since 2003, he's been employed with White's Farm Supply as a sales representative. Greg enjoyed snowmobiling, boating, camping, concerts, family vacations, playing Parcheesi and bonfires. He always had a nickname for everyone.
Surviving are his wife, Tammy Roberts Barton, whom he married May 25, 1997; two children, Molly and Abby, both at home; parents, Justice and Dixie Barton, Newport; one sister, Teresa and Stanley Synakowski, NC; special cousin, Geoffrey Satterfield, CT; four sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date at a time to be announced. There are no calling hours.
Arrangements are by Ackley-Mills Funeral Home, Remsen. For an online message of sympathy please go to www.millsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020