Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
25 Broad St
Hamilton, NY 13346
(315) 824-2417
Resources
More Obituaries for Greta Downer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Greta L. Downer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Greta L. Downer Obituary
Greta L. Downer 1936 - 2019
VERONA BEACH - Greta Louise Palmiter Morgan Downer, 83, formerly of Madison, passed away, Friday, December 27, 2019, at her daughter's home, Greta's camp, surrounded by her family.
She was born, August 6, 1936, in Herkimer, a daughter of Warren C. and Helen Louise Frederick Palmiter and was a graduate of Poland Central School. In 1985, she married John A. Downer, who predeceased her on March 23, 2006. Greta enjoyed working with people. She was employed at the Presbyterian Home for 26 years and also worked at the Birnie Bus Company. She was a foster mom for 10 children and volunteered as a Cub Scout den mother. She will always be remembered for her warm heart and marvelous sense of humor. She was a true jokester who enjoyed making everyone laugh.
Greta is survived by her children and their spouses, Rodney Morgan and Donna of Remsen, Noreen and Howard Henty, of Oriskany Falls, Candice and Tony Marconi, of Herkimer, Theresa and Joseph Kidd, of Sylvan Beach and Andrew and Deitra Morgan, of Lakeland, FL; a brother and sister-in-law, Warren and Jean Palmiter, of Cicero; twelve grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a special friend, Tony Smith, of Oneida. She was predeceased by a son, Russell Morgan; and a brother, Harvey Palmiter.
Graveside services will be held in the Madison Village Cemetery at a later date and time to be announced.
There will be no calling hours.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Salvation Army, PO Box 148, Syracuse, NY 13206.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online, go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 5 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Greta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -