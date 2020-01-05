|
|
Greta L. Downer 1936 - 2019
VERONA BEACH - Greta Louise Palmiter Morgan Downer, 83, formerly of Madison, passed away, Friday, December 27, 2019, at her daughter's home, Greta's camp, surrounded by her family.
She was born, August 6, 1936, in Herkimer, a daughter of Warren C. and Helen Louise Frederick Palmiter and was a graduate of Poland Central School. In 1985, she married John A. Downer, who predeceased her on March 23, 2006. Greta enjoyed working with people. She was employed at the Presbyterian Home for 26 years and also worked at the Birnie Bus Company. She was a foster mom for 10 children and volunteered as a Cub Scout den mother. She will always be remembered for her warm heart and marvelous sense of humor. She was a true jokester who enjoyed making everyone laugh.
Greta is survived by her children and their spouses, Rodney Morgan and Donna of Remsen, Noreen and Howard Henty, of Oriskany Falls, Candice and Tony Marconi, of Herkimer, Theresa and Joseph Kidd, of Sylvan Beach and Andrew and Deitra Morgan, of Lakeland, FL; a brother and sister-in-law, Warren and Jean Palmiter, of Cicero; twelve grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a special friend, Tony Smith, of Oneida. She was predeceased by a son, Russell Morgan; and a brother, Harvey Palmiter.
Graveside services will be held in the Madison Village Cemetery at a later date and time to be announced.
There will be no calling hours.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Salvation Army, PO Box 148, Syracuse, NY 13206.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 5 to Jan. 9, 2020