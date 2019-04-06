Home

POWERED BY

Services
Owens, Pavlot, & Rogers Funeral Home
35 College St
Clinton, NY 13323
315-853-5746
Resources
More Obituaries for Gretchen Maxam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gretchen Anna Maxam

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gretchen Anna Maxam Obituary
Gretchen Anna Maxam 1942 - 2019
WESTMORELAND - Gretchen Anna Maxam, 76, passed away at home, with her loving family by her side, on April 5, 2019.
She was born in Utica, NY, on November 13, 1942, to the late Charles and Anna (Beach) Maxam of Westmoreland. She graduated from Westmoreland High School and went on to become a Certified Nursing Assistant. Gretchen retired from the Lutheran Home in Clinton after working there for over 30 years. She cherished her children and her grandchildren and loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Terri and Alan Genther, Kellie and Paulo Saporito, and Tracy Morelle; her sisters, Margaret Murfit and Jeannette Maxam-Deluca; sister-in-law, Jean Maxam; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a large extended family. She was predeceased by her brothers, Richard, Robert, Bruce, Donnie and Paul, and her sisters, Gail Dodds and Helen Keneally.
Following Gretchen's wishes, all services will be private to the family. She will be laid to rest in Westmoreland Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Gretchen's name to the .
Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Inc., Clinton.
Owenspavlotrogers.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now