Gretchen Anna Maxam 1942 - 2019
WESTMORELAND - Gretchen Anna Maxam, 76, passed away at home, with her loving family by her side, on April 5, 2019.
She was born in Utica, NY, on November 13, 1942, to the late Charles and Anna (Beach) Maxam of Westmoreland. She graduated from Westmoreland High School and went on to become a Certified Nursing Assistant. Gretchen retired from the Lutheran Home in Clinton after working there for over 30 years. She cherished her children and her grandchildren and loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Terri and Alan Genther, Kellie and Paulo Saporito, and Tracy Morelle; her sisters, Margaret Murfit and Jeannette Maxam-Deluca; sister-in-law, Jean Maxam; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a large extended family. She was predeceased by her brothers, Richard, Robert, Bruce, Donnie and Paul, and her sisters, Gail Dodds and Helen Keneally.
Following Gretchen's wishes, all services will be private to the family. She will be laid to rest in Westmoreland Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Gretchen's name to the .
Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Inc., Clinton.
Owenspavlotrogers.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019