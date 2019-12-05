|
Gretchen Jane Zeitler 1922 - 2019
UTICA - Gretchen Jane Zeitler, 97, of Utica and originally from Gloversville, passed away on December 1, 2019 at St. Luke's Home, where she had been a resident for the past three years.
Born in Gloversville on August 20, 1922, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Harriet (Grant) McDonald.
She is survived by a son, Gregory H. Zeitler, of Beaver Creek, Ohio; and a daughter, Gail M. (Donna Cole) Zeitler, of Remsen, NY; also by three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, she is also predeceased by her husband, Charles Garfield Zeitler, whom she married on April 20 1943 and passed away on August 5, 2005; and a grandson, John G. Easterly.
During her lifetime, Gretchen was a graduate of Gloversville High School and the Brodean Business School. She enjoyed playing cards, skiing and spending time with her family.
A burial in the family plot will take place in the springtime at the Ferndale Cemetery, Johnstown.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Gretchen's memory may be made to the Foothills United Methodist Church, 17 Fremont Street, Gloversville, NY 12078.
Thanks to all the staff at St. Luke's Home for the care and help Gretchen received.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Walrath & Stewart Funeral Home, 15 Fremont Street, Gloversville, NY 12078.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019