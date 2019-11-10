Home

Guy V. Martin
MADISON, WI - Guy V. Martin, age 84, passed away, at his home in Madison, WI, on September 16, 2019.
A Service in Remembrance will be held at Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, WI on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made in Guy's name to Colgate University, the Alzheimers Alliance of Madison or the Madison Public Library.
Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 10 to Nov. 14, 2019
