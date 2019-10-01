|
Gwendolyn L. Lett
MARCY - Gwendolyn L. Lett, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.
She is survived by her former husband and best friend, Graham Lett, of Marcy; her son, Robert Lett and his companion, Rachel Swinney, of Marcy; and a daughter, Melanie Lett, of FL. She leaves a granddaughter, Maya Lett, of Marcy; and a grandson, Elliott Bell, of FL. She was predeceased by a brother, Robert Greystone; and a sister, Jeannie Thomas.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the Marcy Community Church, 6320 Route 291, Marcy. Interment in Carr Cemetery, in Marcy, will be private and held at the convenience of the family. There are no public calling hours. There will be a Celebration of Life Service for Gwendolyn at a date and time to be announced at the Kirkland Art Center.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
For those who wish, please consider the Marcy Community Church, 6320 Route 291, Marcy, NY 13403 in her memory.
For online expressions of sympathy. please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019