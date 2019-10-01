The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dimbleby Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Whitesboro, NY 13492
315-736-2419
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendolyn Lett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendolyn L. Lett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gwendolyn L. Lett Obituary
Gwendolyn L. Lett
MARCY - Gwendolyn L. Lett, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.
She is survived by her former husband and best friend, Graham Lett, of Marcy; her son, Robert Lett and his companion, Rachel Swinney, of Marcy; and a daughter, Melanie Lett, of FL. She leaves a granddaughter, Maya Lett, of Marcy; and a grandson, Elliott Bell, of FL. She was predeceased by a brother, Robert Greystone; and a sister, Jeannie Thomas.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the Marcy Community Church, 6320 Route 291, Marcy. Interment in Carr Cemetery, in Marcy, will be private and held at the convenience of the family. There are no public calling hours. There will be a Celebration of Life Service for Gwendolyn at a date and time to be announced at the Kirkland Art Center.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
For those who wish, please consider the Marcy Community Church, 6320 Route 291, Marcy, NY 13403 in her memory.
For online expressions of sympathy. please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gwendolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dimbleby Funeral Home
Download Now