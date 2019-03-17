|
|
H. Darwin Baker 1936 - 2019
HAMILTON - H. Darwin "Stub" Baker, 82, of Butternut Lane, passed away, Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born, July 26, 1936, in Madison, NY, a son of the late Harold R. and Mary Lemery Baker. He was a graduate of Hamilton High School, where he was a member, vice president and president of the Future Farmers of America. In his early years, "Stub" worked on the family farm as well as other farms in the area. He was later employed at Hamilton Farm Implement Co. and then began his own company, Darwin Baker Excavating in Hamilton. On August 22, 1967, Darwin married Carol Crossway, in Nelson, NY, a loving union of over 51 years. Stub enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, gardening, especially growing garlic and was an avid snowmobiler. He also refurbished John Deere 2-cylinder tractors.
Surviving are his wife, Carol; his children, Stacey and Rusty Coleman, of Hamilton, LouAnn and Everett Hance, of Hubbardsville and Steve Baker, of Hamilton; brothers and sisters-in-law, Loren and Bonnie Baker, of Atlanta, GA and Warren and Joan Baker, of Hamilton; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Stub's Life will be held at the Cornerstone Baptist Church, Hamilton, at the convenience of his family at a later date.
Contributions, in his memory, may be made to the , , the Cornerstone Baptist Church or to the FFA, c/o Hamilton Central School, attn: Debbie Welsh, 47 W. Kendrick Ave., Hamilton, NY 13346.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online, go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2019