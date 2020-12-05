H. Glenn Allen, Jr. 1935 - 2020
CLINTON - H. Glenn Allen, Jr., 85, of Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Abraham House, Rome, NY.
Glenn is survived by his wife of 35 years, Maureen Everett-Allen, Clinton; two sons, Jeffery Allen, Florida and Todd Allen, Oneida; a sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Roger Smith, South Carolina; a niece, Diane Petrice; and nephew, Mike Smith.
He was predeceased by two sons, Scott Allen and Mark Allen.
Services, entrusted to R.P. Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., 10 East Park Row, Clinton, are being held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in West Point Cemetery, a privilege he earned by graduating West Point, Class of 1957, where he was recruited to play football by Vince Lombardi.
Those wishing may donate to The Abraham House, Rome, or to Hospice & Palliative Care, New Hartford.
With deepest gratitude, the family thanks the stellar staff of the Abraham House for their unparalleled warmth and caring of Glenn during his stay.
