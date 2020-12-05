1/
H. Glenn Allen Jr.
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share H.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
H. Glenn Allen, Jr. 1935 - 2020
CLINTON - H. Glenn Allen, Jr., 85, of Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Abraham House, Rome, NY.
Glenn is survived by his wife of 35 years, Maureen Everett-Allen, Clinton; two sons, Jeffery Allen, Florida and Todd Allen, Oneida; a sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Roger Smith, South Carolina; a niece, Diane Petrice; and nephew, Mike Smith.
He was predeceased by two sons, Scott Allen and Mark Allen.
Services, entrusted to R.P. Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., 10 East Park Row, Clinton, are being held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in West Point Cemetery, a privilege he earned by graduating West Point, Class of 1957, where he was recruited to play football by Vince Lombardi.
Those wishing may donate to The Abraham House, Rome, or to Hospice & Palliative Care, New Hartford.
With deepest gratitude, the family thanks the stellar staff of the Abraham House for their unparalleled warmth and caring of Glenn during his stay.
Online memorial and guestbook available at www.rpheintzfsi.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.P. Heintz Funeral Service Inc
10 E Park Row
Clinton, NY 13323
(315) 853-8434
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.P. Heintz Funeral Service Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved