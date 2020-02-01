|
H. Martin Williams 1935 - 2020
FRANKFORT - H. Martin Williams, "Marty", went home to Heaven on January 29th with family and friends at his bedside in the Presbyterian Home, New Hartford.
He was born on June 16, 1935, in Litchfield, NY, at the farmhouse on Berberick Rd., a son of the late Harry and Ella McDonald Williams. He left the family farm early in life and worked for The Bendix Company, Utica, Oneida County Boiler Works, which he purchased and also formed the H.M. Williams Company, where he had serviced commercial boilers across Central NY for more than 50 years.
On July 17, 1954, he married Mary L. Miller at the Norwich Corners Presbyterian Church. They purchased a piece of property on Albany Road, Frankfort, NY. He remodeled the small house he called a "shack" and built the home you see there today.
Martin had a passion for not only wanting to know how machinery and equipment worked, but how to repair it. He would try his hand at any task and could perform electrical, plumbing, carpentry and mechanical tasks like a skilled craftsman. One of his children said, "Everything I learned to do right, I learned from my father; the rest, I learned the hard way."
His most treasured and heartfelt interest was that of knowing the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal Savior, being a loving husband, caring father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a faithful parishioner of the Norwich Corners Presbyterian and Living Faith Bible Church. He loved the Lord and served on various church boards, always committed to improving the structure and mechanical facilities of the church, as well as spiritual well being of parishioners. He and his family would drive countless miles to bring children and adults to church services, activities and vacation bible school. In most recent years, he loved to tell people that he is a descendant of Roger Williams, the founder of Rhode Island, who was greatly persecuted for his strong faith in God. Martin would often quote the poem "God Makes A Path", which was read to him in his final moments.
Many memories were made and shared, over the years, with family and friends while camping at various lakes throughout the Adirondacks and the family camp at Pine Lake.
Martin is survived by his second wife, Jeannette Casimir Williams; his sister, Hortense; his daughter, Shelly and George Perry, of Mohawk; his three sons, David and Nancy Williams, of Sauquoit, Mark and Vicki Williams, of Frankfort and Dan and Marlis Williams, of Cincinnati, OH; 12 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his son, Marty Williams, Jr., on April 28, 2016; and his first wife of 62 years, Mary L. Williams, on November 5, 2016.
Visitation will be on Saturday, February 15 from 9-12 at the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit. Martin's Memorial and Celebration of Life Service will take place immediately following the visitation at 1:00 at the Living Faith Bible Church, 2922 Oneida St., Sauquoit. Officiants will be Pastor Dave Green, Roger Povec and Dan Williams.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in memory of H. Martin Williams to Living Faith Bible Church, 2922 Oneida St., Sauquoit, NY 13456, The Abraham House, 1203 Kemble St., Utica, NY 13501 or Hospice & Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413.
A heartfelt thank you to everyone who visited Martin and the family in the past several years.
To view Martin's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020