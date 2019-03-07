Harley Guy Seelman, III 1980 - 2019

BEAVERDAM, VA /FRANKFORT, NY - Harley Guy Seelman, III, 38, of Beaverdam, VA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 4, 2019 at home.

He was born in Utica on November 27, 1980, the son of Harley and Karen Doolen Seelman, Jr. and he attended Frankfort schools. He was employed as a Heavy Machine Operator for C & C Cullet Scrap Metal Recycling Center in Ashland, VA. He enjoyed four-wheeling, camping, spending time with friends, being with his kids and repairing things with his son.

Guy is survived by his parents, Harley and Karen Doolen Seelman, Jr.; his companion, Jennifer Florentino, of Frankfort; his beloved children, Michael Seelman and Gianna Seelman; his sister, Lisa Seelman and her companion, Tim Sullivan, of Beaverdam, VA; his maternal grandmother, Joyce Doolen, of Frankfort; his paternal grandparents, Dorothy and Harley Seelman, Sr., of Remsen; nieces and nephews, Tim Sullivan, Jr., Summer Sullivan and Xalynn Leddick; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Albert J. Doolen, on August 17, 2004.

His funeral will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., from the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Avenue, Frankfort. Calling hours will be Saturday, from 12:00 p.m., until the time of services, at the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., Frankfort.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Guy's memory may be made to his children's college fund c/o Jennifer Florentino. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Guy's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019