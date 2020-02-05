|
|
Rev. Harold A. Beaudry 1923 - 2020
UTICA - Rev. Harold A. Beaudry, 96, left this life on Saturday, February 1, 2020. His strength of character continued until his final days.
Always proud of his Canadian citizenship, he was born in Pembroke, Ontario, Canada, the eldest child of Ada (Edmunds) and Hardy Beaudry. While stationed near Montreal with the Royal Canadian Air Force, he met the love of his life, Barbara Wallace. 71 years of marriage for these two devoted, but different personalities, ended with Barbara's death in 2018. He determinedly dedicated himself to caring for her at home during her long illness. In earlier years, they were one of the first United Methodist clergy couples in NYS. The ministerial care of their combined 60 years touched countless lives.
Harold began his clergy career in Ontario, Canada. He completed theological studies at Boston University, going on to serve United Methodist churches in St Lawrence and Oneida Counties. In addition to serving congregations, he was active on the UM Conference Board of Trustees, relishing the opportunity to exercise his pragmatic judgement in decisions about church facilities. He loved fixing anything mechanical and took on seemingly hopeless projects with a determined, undaunted spirit.
He is survived by his son, David and daughter-in-law, Helga Beaudry, of Mason, OH; daughter, Betty-Joan Beaudry and son-in-law, Paul Lomeo, of Utica; grandchildren, Kristen Tommer and her husband, Michael Tommer and Nicole Beaudry, Adam Lomeo and his wife, Nina Roefaro Lomeo, Matthew Lomeo and Joshua Lomeo; and great-grandchildren, Michael, Shelby, Alex and Jamie Tommer. Harold and Barbara always carried the memory of their son, George, who died in 1970. Harold is also survived by his siblings, Sterling Beaudry, Garfield Beaudry, Earl Beaudry and Valerie Simpson and husband, Mark. He was predeceased by his sister, Amy Condie. He enjoyed a lifelong friendship with sister-in law, Patricia Wallace.
A memorial service celebrating Harold's life is being planned for a future date.
Memorial tributes may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020