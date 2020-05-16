Harold Calhoun 1941 - 2020

Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather

CLINTON - Harold Calhoun, age 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Katherine Luther Home, Clinton, NY.

Born on May 11, 1941, in the Town of Columbus, he was the son of the late Floyd and Frances (Horton) Calhoun. He was raised and educated locally, attending New Berlin Central School. He married Ruth Bice, his wife of 61 years, on July 12, 1958 in South Edmeston.

Harold was a hard-working man who had many jobs throughout his life: farming, factory work, live-stock auctions, auto parts manager and appliance parts manager at Jacoby's for over 20 years. He started his own appliance repair business, which he owned for many years, before retiring.

He loved watching Nascar, Syracuse Basketball and the NY Yankees. He enjoyed helping his family with many projects. He loved attending flea markets and car shows. He enjoyed many outdoor activities.

Harold enjoyed attending the many sports and musical events his grandchildren participated in. He was fondly known to his grandchildren as "Grampa", "Gramps", "Gramp" and "Papa".

He is survived by his beloved wife, Ruth; and their children, Debbie Calhoun (Becki), David Calhoun (Claudia) and Diana Lallier (Dale); grandchildren, Tyler Lallier (Bailey), Travis Lallier (Chelsea), Haylee Lallier (Robbie Slivinski), Ashlee Lallier (Cole Newman), Chad Calhoun (Miranda), Taylor Calhoun (Colt Miller) and Nya Marsh; great-grandchildren, Skylar and Max Lallier and Jin Calhoun; sister, Gladys Benjamin; brothers-in-law, Ed Bice, Jr. and Larry Crandall (Brenda); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his in-laws, Edwin and Louise Bice, Sr.; brother, Jay Calhoun; brother-in-law, Russell Benjamin; sisters-in-law, Josephine Calhoun, Beverly Bice and Nina Crandall; nieces, Angie Bice and Jan Calhoun; and other cousins, aunts and uncles.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Sitrin Adult Daycare and the staff of the Katherine Luther Home for all the loving care they gave to Harold.

A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later time.

For online messages of sympathy please go to www.dakinfh126@gmail.com.



