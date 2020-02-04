The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Dimbleby Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Whitesboro, NY 13492
315-736-2419
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dimbleby Funeral Homes
40 Main St.
Whitesboro, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
Whitesboro, NY
View Map
Harold Walker
1930 - 2020
Harold E. Walker Obituary
Harold E. Walker 1930 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Harold E. Walker, 89, a longtime resident of Whitesboro. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Sitrin Health Care Center in New Hartford.
He was born on August 18, 1930, in Utica, a son of the late George and Georgianna (Lux) Walker. He was a 1948 graduate of Proctor High School. He served his country with honor in the United States Air Force during the Korean War as an Aircraft Mechanic.
On August 24, 1957, at Sacred Heart Church in Utica, he was united in marriage to Mary C. Cox. A blessed union of over 62 years filled with much love and mutual devotion.
Mr. Walker was employed for many years with the Utica Observer Dispatch. After his retirement from the Utica Observer Dispatch he worked as a Dental Technician.
He was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Whitesboro, he also was a past member of the Utica American Legion Post 229. He was an avid New York Mets and Buffalo Bills fan and enjoyed watching them on TV for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Mary C. Walker, of New Hartford; his two sons, Daniel (Chris) Walker, of Williamsburg, VA and David (Carol) Walker, of Houston, TX. He leaves his grandson, Scott (Jenn) Walker, of Toano, VA; and two great-grandchildren, Chip and Charlotte Walker, also of Toano, VA. He also leaves his very special nieces and nephews, Roberta (Tim) Matthews, Andrea (Brian) Connery, Robert (Jeanne) Griffiths and Dianne (Lloyd) Church; and very special friends, Fritz and Thirza De La Fleur, of Whitesboro. He was predeceased by two brothers, Robert and Kenneth Walker.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Whitesboro, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Whitesboro. Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday (today), February 5, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc. 40 Main St. in Whitesboro.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
