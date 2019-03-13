|
|
Harold Edward King, Sr. 1939 - 2019
UTICA - Harold Edward King, Sr., affectionately known as "Bruh" to some and "Brother" to others, faced the final challenge in his life, the same way he did all others, without fear, and entered eternal rest on March 9, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
Harold was born on March 14, 1939, in Winter Garden, Florida, to the late Dallas James King and Dorothy Rollins. Shortly after Harold was born, Dallas moved his family to Utica, New York. Harold attended Brandegee, Kernan and Utica Free Academy. As a teenager, he met and fell in love with a beautiful girl named Ella Mae Deese. Harold married Ella in 1959, at Hope Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church located on Catherine Street, while the late Rev. Aubrey was the Pastor. Harold and Ella were married for 45 years, until her untimely passing. Harold was an active member of Hope Chapel A. M. E. Zion Church. He was a member of the Men's Club and often funded the Sunday School hot breakfast. Harold remained active until his health no longer permitted him to do so.
Celebrating his Life and Home Going are his loving children, Frieda Rodgers, Harold (Darlene) King, Jr., Stephanie and Martina King, all of Utica, NY, Kiyanna (Gligo) Starcevic, of Latham NY and Dorthea (Samuel) King-Simpson, of Rochester, NY; son-in-law, TJ Borawski, of Williamstown, MA; brothers, Donald King, of Syracuse, NY and Bobbie (Mytsooko) King, of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands; godchildren, Audrey, Arthur and Tiffany Pearson, all of Utica, NY, Reggie Pearson, of New York City, NY, Trina Ceaser, Rock Hill SC and Niomi Jones, of Kingsport, TN; sisters-in-law, Arnette Jefferson, of Utica, NY and Doris (James) Robinson, of Birmingham, AL; grandchildren, Louie Olive, of Tarpon Springs, FL, Shaquita Rodgers, Shamika Rodgers, Doneilous King, Sr., Dallas King, Dante King, Denicqua Holmes, Donecia King, Deandre Buchanon and Claudette Dixon, all of Utica, NY, Katrina King, of Ocala, FL, Sylvanus Jones, of Baltimore, MD and Niomi Jones, of Kingsport, TN; great-grandchildren, Aylayna Huxley and Olivia Huxley, of Sherill, NY, Ann Marie Olive and Isaiah Olive, of Tarpon Springs, FL, Yahira Jones and Saraya Jones, of Baltimore, MD, Emmauel King, Kiara King and Damari King, of Ocala FL, Zavion Jones, of Kingsport, TN, Rosaella Starcevic, of Latham, NY and Komeja Green, Dominick Borawski, Jason Borawski, Jacob Boarawski, Niyanna Boarawski and Lynneiah Borawski, all of Williamstown, MA.
Services, entrusted to T. Revels Gibson Funeral Home, will be held on March 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Hope Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, Utica, NY 13501.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019