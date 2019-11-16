|
Harold Frances Beichner 1932 - 2019
SYRACUSE - Harold Frances Beichner, 87, passed away on November 6, 2019. Harold had moved to Upstate New York to be closer to his daughter and family.
After serving in the Korean War, Harold married the love of his life, Geraldine Ruxer. They were the proud parents of children, Jeffrey (Susan) Beichner and Judith (Ken) Marchione and their child lost at birth, Cynthia. They were blessed with four grandchildren, Katie Devlin, Jeffrey, Jr. Beichner, Jonathon and Elisa Marchione.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Geraldine; and brothers, Ronald and Vincent Beichner.
Surviving are sisters, Dorothy Jacoby, Sr. Laura Beichner, O.S.B. and Betty (Leo) Mansfield; brothers, Raymond (Janet) Beichner and Gerald (Linda) Beichner; a sister-in-law, Betty Lou Beichner; and many nieces and nephews.
On April 28, 2018, Harold had the experience of a lifetime by going on the "VA Honor Flight" to Washington D.C. He was accompanied by his brother, Gerald and grandson, Jonathon.
Please consider donation in Harold's memory to Honor Flight Syracuse, Inc., PO Box 591, Syracuse NY 13209-0591.
A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Maurer Funeral Home, Inc., Liverpool, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019