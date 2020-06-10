Harold "Hal" Jay Goldfine 1951 - 2020
CLINTON - Harold "Hal" Jay Goldfine, passed away on June 8, 2020 after a long illness and valiant fight.
He was born in Queens, NY, on July 24, 1951, a son of the late Harry and Bernice (Board) Goldfine. He worked for over 30 years as a Resource and Health teacher. Most of those years were at Sauquoit Valley High School. "Mr. G," was the name all his students used for him. He always took his time to help every student. His caring heart helped many students throughout their high school years. For many years, he also led a group for parents called Tough Love. He would get calls, at all times, whether day or night, from parents who needed help with their kids. He was able to help many through that program. The camaraderie within the group was something he cherished.
He enjoyed spending time coaching AYSO/Messiah Academy soccer and youth baseball for his son's teams. He also loved running; he would run five miles at a time no matter the weather, in sunshine, rain, snow, sleet and even a blizzard. He also loved extremely long bicycle rides through the countryside. He loved reading and talking about history, watching westerns, the NY Yankees and the Dallas Cowboys.
He was a member of Harts Hill Baptist Church for many years.
He was very kind and generous, always thinking of others. He lent a helping hand anytime he could.
He is survived by his loving wife, Terri; his son, Jeremy; brother, Mel Goldfine; brothers and sisters-in-law, Paul and Lori Hayes, Bob and Melanie Hayes, Herb and Dianne Ferriter, Kim Bezak, Linda Hayes and Lucille Goldfine; many nieces and nephews; and a special cousin, Lee Goldfine. He was predeceased by his brother, Robbie Goldfine; brothers-in-law, Tom Bezak and Fred Hayes; and nephew, Bart Hayes.
A special thank you to Dan and Marilyn Maine for their many acts of kindness through the years. Thanks to Shelly (PT) and Shayna (OT) back in the summer of 2013 at St. Luke's Home for their amazing therapy that made it possible for us to bring him home and care for him all these years. Thank you to Peter Cataldo and Michael Bulinski for your friendship which meant so much to him. A special thank you to his loving son, Jeremy, for the selfless and tireless care that he provided for his father. He was the main caregiver for many years. They developed a bond that can never be broken, even in death. It is a loving bond that will last forever.
Hal, we will love and miss you forever.
In memory of Hal, smile and do something nice for someone today.
John 3:16 "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life."
Friends and family are invited to the Graveside Service for Harold on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 2 PM at the Kirkland Prospect Cemetery located at the corner of Cemetery Rd. and Skyline Drive in Kirkland. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic there will be no public calling hours.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.