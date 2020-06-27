Harold M. Almas, Jr. 1935 - 2020
LEBANON RESERVOIR in HAMILTON - Harold M. Almas, Jr., 84, of Lebanon Reservoir in Hamilton and formerly of Utica, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 with family by his side.
Harold was born on June 30, 1935, in Macon, GA, the son of Harold M. and Naomi (Evans) Almas. He was raised and educated in Utica, graduating from Utica Free Academy, Class of 1955. He went on to graduate from Alfred University. Harold served his country with both the US Army and the US Navy. On May 16, 1961, Harold married Donna Bougourd in Calvary Episcopal Church, Utica, sharing a union of 59 years. He owned his own business, Harold's Heating & Refrigeration. He started the curriculum and became an instructor at MVCC for heating and refrigeration, which later evolved to SUNY colleges across the state hiring him to develop and set up curricula for their schools. Harold was a member of Helmuth-Ingalls American Legion Post 232, Franklin Springs, of Schilling-Burns-Young V.F.W. Post 9591, Clinton and a former member of American Legion Post 229, North Utica. He was of the Episcopal faith. Harold loved being at Lebanon Reservoir, especially driving his boat around the lake and fishing with his wife.
Harold is survived by his beloved wife, Donna Almas, Lebanon Reservoir; seven children, Cheri Lynn and Chet Moskal, Marcy, Harold K. Almas, WI, Robert Almas, Lebanon Reservoir, Jack Almas, Utica, Alex Almas, WI, Raymond Almas, Frankfort and LeeAnn Loss, PA; twelve grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; as well as a special "cuz", Warren Evans, Clinton. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and countless dear friends. Harold was predeceased by his brother, Kenneth Almas; and a very special canine companion, Savannah.
Graveside Military Honors and interment will take place for Harold on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Westmoreland Union Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at R.P. Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., 10 East Park Row, Clinton, on Monday, from 4-7 p.m. Social distancing and capacity protocols will be in place due to COVID19. The Helmuth-Ingalls American Legion Post 232 and the Schilling-Burns-Young VFW Post 9591 will provide a joint service to honor Harold at 7:00 p.m.
Those wishing may donate to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. in Harold's memory.
Online memorial and guestbook available at www.rpheintzfsi.com.
LEBANON RESERVOIR in HAMILTON - Harold M. Almas, Jr., 84, of Lebanon Reservoir in Hamilton and formerly of Utica, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 with family by his side.
Harold was born on June 30, 1935, in Macon, GA, the son of Harold M. and Naomi (Evans) Almas. He was raised and educated in Utica, graduating from Utica Free Academy, Class of 1955. He went on to graduate from Alfred University. Harold served his country with both the US Army and the US Navy. On May 16, 1961, Harold married Donna Bougourd in Calvary Episcopal Church, Utica, sharing a union of 59 years. He owned his own business, Harold's Heating & Refrigeration. He started the curriculum and became an instructor at MVCC for heating and refrigeration, which later evolved to SUNY colleges across the state hiring him to develop and set up curricula for their schools. Harold was a member of Helmuth-Ingalls American Legion Post 232, Franklin Springs, of Schilling-Burns-Young V.F.W. Post 9591, Clinton and a former member of American Legion Post 229, North Utica. He was of the Episcopal faith. Harold loved being at Lebanon Reservoir, especially driving his boat around the lake and fishing with his wife.
Harold is survived by his beloved wife, Donna Almas, Lebanon Reservoir; seven children, Cheri Lynn and Chet Moskal, Marcy, Harold K. Almas, WI, Robert Almas, Lebanon Reservoir, Jack Almas, Utica, Alex Almas, WI, Raymond Almas, Frankfort and LeeAnn Loss, PA; twelve grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; as well as a special "cuz", Warren Evans, Clinton. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and countless dear friends. Harold was predeceased by his brother, Kenneth Almas; and a very special canine companion, Savannah.
Graveside Military Honors and interment will take place for Harold on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Westmoreland Union Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at R.P. Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., 10 East Park Row, Clinton, on Monday, from 4-7 p.m. Social distancing and capacity protocols will be in place due to COVID19. The Helmuth-Ingalls American Legion Post 232 and the Schilling-Burns-Young VFW Post 9591 will provide a joint service to honor Harold at 7:00 p.m.
Those wishing may donate to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. in Harold's memory.
Online memorial and guestbook available at www.rpheintzfsi.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.