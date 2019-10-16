|
|
Harold W. Rieben 1929 - 2019
UTICA - Harold W. Rieben, 90, passed away on October 15, 2019 at the Masonic Care Community.
He was born on March 13, 1929, in Utica, a son of the late Louis and Hilda Teuscher Rieben. Harold was a 1946 graduate of Chadwicks and attended Morrisville Agricultural and Technical College.
He enlisted in the Army, where he served as company clerk in Germany in the Occupation Army. He later enlisted in the Army Reserves and was subsequently recalled for the Korean Police Action.
On June 24, 1950, Harold was married to Virginia Doud, a loving union of 39 years, until her death on April 1, 1990.
He was employed as a shipping clerk with Revere Copper and Brass prior to his retirement.
Harold was a member of Amicable Lodge 664 in New Hartford and was also an avid bowler and square dancer.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Joel Scott; his son and daughter-in-law, Henry and Anne Rieben; his grandchildren, Adam and Jordan Scott, Andrea and Rob Kusick and Kathryn and Brandon Williams; his brother, Glenn Rieben; his great-grandchildren, Sydney Kusick, Cameron Kusick, Madison Williams and Jackson Williams; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Gilbert; his grandsons, Michael Rieben and Steven Rieben; and his brother, Stuart Rieben.
Calling hours will be Thursday (today), from 5-7, at the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit, with services following at 7 p.m. Interment in West Lowville Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family.
Please consider donations to the (). Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Harold's family would like to thank the staff at the Masonic Care Community for the excellent care he received during his time there.
To view Harold's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019