Harrison Proctor Wolcott 1931 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Harrison Proctor Wolcott, born on July 13, 1931, passed away on January 25, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side.
A man of few words and an avid NY Yankees fan, Harrison had a steady, loving presence in the lives of all who knew him. Orphaned at a young age, Harrison proved himself to be a hard-working young man. As a teenager, he went to work for a local farmer and eventually found he had become a part of the family, often being referred to as their son and brother. He was drafted into the US Marine Corps in 1952 and honorably served his country until 1954. Following his discharge from the Marine Corps, Harrison returned to his roots in Central New York and again proved himself to be a hard-working, well-respected man of integrity. After taking on several jobs at local farms and gas stations, Harrison eventually began his long-term career at Special Metals Corporation until his retirement in 1991.
On September 13, 1958, Harrison was joined in marriage to Shirley Vandyke Wolcott. A man of traditional values, he worked hard to provide a good home for his wife and four children. He taught by example and instilled in his children the value of hard work and commitment to family. In his younger years, Harrison enjoyed snowmobiling, playing cards and family vacations. And anyone who knew him knew how important the NY Yankees were to him. During baseball season he could often be found sitting in his chair "watching his game". Throughout his retirement, Harrison enjoyed travelling and was especially fond of his trips to Florida and South Carolina during the winter months.
Harrison was predeceased by his parents, Hilda and Floyd Wolcott; his "special" parents, Harold and Dorothy Davies; his brothers, Howard Wolcott and Harold Wolcott; his sisters, Mary Curtis and Velma Wolcott; and his "special" sister, Brenda Newell. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; his children, Daniel (Terry) Wolcott, Aaron (Sharon) Wolcott, Lisa Wolcott and Laura (Gary) Crabb; his grandchildren, Christopher Wolcott, Matthew Wolcott, Caitlin Roberts, Evan Roberts, Landon Crabb, Katie Cole, Collin Cole, Nick Cole and Tanya (Jeff) Cangas; and his great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Warren Cangas. He is also survived by his sister, Sue Spencer; his "special" siblings, Scott (Chris) Davies and Kay (Ray) Farber; his sisters-in-law, Sandy (Angelo) DiMare, Ellen Krol, Kathy (John) Campbell and Joan Wolcott; and many loving nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hospice, the or the American Diabetes Association.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Elizabeth's Hospital and Hospice for their exceptional care of Harrison. A special thank you to Dr. Clark, Dr. Talarico and Dr. Mian as well.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 5-7 at the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit. Funeral Services will follow immediately at 7:00 with Rev. Carl Getz officiating.
To view Harrison's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020