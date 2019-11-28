|
Harry E. Smith 1943 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. Harry E. Smith, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at MVHS Rehabilitation & Nursing Center with his loving family by his side.
Born in Utica on February 12, 1943, Harry was the son of the late Edward & Isabella (Wayman) Smith. Raised and educated locally, he was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Harry honorably served his country stationed in Okinawa. He was proud to have been a professional driver for the Army Generals during the administration of President John F. Kennedy as well as during his funeral cortege. On January 22, 1966 he married the former Selma Nassimos with whom he shared 53 years in a marriage built upon their true love for one another. Their union was blessed with 5 children. In retrospect of their years together, their life was full of fun and every day tribulations, but they successfully stood by each other's side.
Harry held many positions at Utica Glass Co. and his loyalty was rewarded by being promoted to Shop Foreman. In his retirement years, Harry worked for Bernie Bus Service, Inc. as a Monitor for the Utica City School District. He was a fun-loving man who displayed many humorous gestures. As a father, he was firm and held his children to the highest of standards, impressing upon them the importance of education. When his grandchildren came into his life his personality softened, and when they called him "Pop" he was so very touched.
Harry's favorite pastimes were playing bingo, scratch off lottery tickets, and partaking in other games of chance at the casino. He enjoyed himself in this life, was found to be entertaining, and bestowed his legendary stories. Baseball was Harry's favorite sport and the Yankees were his team. Of all the things in life, he appreciated being together with his family. Harry practiced his faith at St. Louis Gonzaga Church.
Harry is survived by his devoted wife, Selma; his children and their loves, Ann Marie and James O'Malley, Christine Powers and fiancé Richard "RJ" Paden, Stacey and David Hollenbeck, Gina and Brian Freiberger, and Harry and Georgia Smith; his grandchildren, Shilo; Nicholas, Tyler and Melissa; Cassidy, Aiden, and Marshall; Madison, Morgan, and Will; and Connor. He also leaves his sisters and brothers-in-law, Marie Fox, Mary Ann and Luperio Gonzalez, Maggie Hart, Cathy Caldwell and Christopher Doris, and Laurie and Gene Schram; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and in-laws,
Marge Smith, Pete Major, Jr., Joseph Nassimos, John Nassimos, Violet and George Yany, Patricia Nassimos, Eddie and Carmella Nassimos, and Jackie Nackley. He was predeceased by his parents, brothers, Paul Smith, William Smith, Kenneth Smith who passed away in infancy, and Richard Smith; his sister, Isabelle Major; and in-laws, Jimmy and Mary Nassimos, DeeDee Nassimos, Ann Nassimos, and Fred Nackley, Jr. The family extends special thanks to Dr. Naji El Khoury and his wonderful staff, Dr. Brian Chase, Dr. John Pylman, and the nurses and aides who were outstanding in caring for not only Harry, but his wife and family as well. A gracious thank you is also extended to Abouna Peter Hachem, Deacon Paul Salamy and Harry's cousin Deacon Peter Hobaica for their love and support.
Visitation will be held on Sunday afternoon from 2–4 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc. Harry's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Monday morning at 10:00 from the funeral home and at 11:00 at St. Louis Gonzaga Church where the Divine Liturgy of the Faithful Departed will be offered. Entombment will take place in Christ Our Savior Mausoleum in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Online tributes at: www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019