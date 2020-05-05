Oh Boy, I can still see my mom, Alice, in our house, standing at her kitchen sink doing the dishes, and your mom, Millie, standing at her kitchen sink in her house doing her dishes and both of them talking to each other through open kitchen windows, on sunny summer days, with the clothes line, full of both our clothes, strung between our two houses. My Harry and your Harry sitting on the porch talking. They all must have been in their late 20's. All the dad's would get up early on snowy winter mornings to watch Harry snow blow. He had the first snow blower on the block, it was amazing how it tossed snow, and he would do the whole block. All the sidewalks, all the driveways. What a great guy!

Matthew Clarke

Neighbor