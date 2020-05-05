Harry F. Becker
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry F. Becker 1932 - 2020
CARTHAGE - Harry F. Becker, 87, of 40047 Rogers Crossing Rd., Carthage, NY, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Carthage Area Hospital.
Harry was born on May 25, 1932, in Watertown, NY, to Anselm and Helen (Staie) Becker. He graduated from the Augustinian Academy, Carthage and attended Canton ATI. He left college to join the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict and served as a 'damn good' jet mechanic, earning two Bronze stars. After the war, he married Mildred 'Millie' (Haser) in 1956. They had six children together before Millie passed in 1975.
Harry had a 35 year career with the NY Telephone Company, starting in Watertown, NY. The family transferred to New Hartford, NY, in 1971. Harry retired as an engineer in 1990. In 2002, he married Joyce I. Malbeuf Sochia in Natural Bridge, NY and relocated back to Carthage.
Harry is survived by his wife, Joyce I. Becker; four sons and one daughter, Eric J. (Sue), of Camillus, NY, Craig S. (Mary), of New Hartford, NY, Max A., of Boonville, NY, Mark M. (Nicki), of Hope Mills, NC and Carrie L. (Robert) Green, of Rochester, NY. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren, Cassie, Katie, Laura, Tim, Ashlee, Fiona, Cormac, Teagan and Sullivan; and one great-granddaughter, Valery. Harry was predeceased by son, Kurt Michael Becker, who died in 1967; and his sister, Elizabeth Piper.
Harry was a communicant, Eucharistic Minister and an altar server for St. James Church, Carthage and a Eucharistic Minister for St. John's, New Hartford. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #789, the BPOE Lodge #1762, the Knights of Columbus Council #291 and the VFW Post #7227, all of Carthage. Harry also served on the Board of Education for the Augustinian Academy and the Carthage Volunteer Fire Department.
One of Harry's greatest passions was hunting at his happy place, the Spring Pond Club. In addition to being an outdoorsman, Harry enjoyed woodworking, golf and rooting against the NY Yankees. Harry will forever be remembered for his sweet tooth, his quick wit, easy going kindness and wry smile.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ashraf and the staff at the Carthage Area Hospital for the care and compassion given to him.
Funeral services will be held privately by the family on Thursday at St. James Church with the Rev. Donald A. Robinson, Pastor, officiating. Burial, with Military Honors, will be held at St. James Cemetery. There will be no calling hours.
Memorials may be made to the Capital Campaign of St. James Church, 327 West St., Carthage or to the Augustinian Academy, 313 West St., Carthage, NY 13619.
Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Funeral service
St. James Church
Send Flowers
MAY
7
Burial
St. James Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home - Carthage
518 State Street
Carthage, NY 13619
(315) 493-2621
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
May 5, 2020
My deepest sympathy to all the Becker's. I have fond memories of the Becker's going up and down Sanger Ave and Harry smoking his cigars on his front porch. It was a great neighborhood to raise your kids.
Harry was one of those neighbors. Carrie, being the baby, spent many hours being supervised by all the moms on the street. He will be missed by all the New Hartford neighbors, but he left us many great memories.
Rest peacefully Harry.
Your Sanger Ave. neighbor,
Mary (Roller) Smith



Mary (Roller) Smith
Neighbor
May 5, 2020
Oh Boy, I can still see my mom, Alice, in our house, standing at her kitchen sink doing the dishes, and your mom, Millie, standing at her kitchen sink in her house doing her dishes and both of them talking to each other through open kitchen windows, on sunny summer days, with the clothes line, full of both our clothes, strung between our two houses. My Harry and your Harry sitting on the porch talking. They all must have been in their late 20's. All the dad's would get up early on snowy winter mornings to watch Harry snow blow. He had the first snow blower on the block, it was amazing how it tossed snow, and he would do the whole block. All the sidewalks, all the driveways. What a great guy!
Matthew Clarke
Neighbor
May 5, 2020
Joyce and family
I am so sorry to hear about Harrys passing. I will always remember the couple times he came to moms to jump my dead car! He was a sweet man. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Sincerely
Terri Campbell Mitchell
Teresa (Terri) Mitchell
Friend
May 5, 2020
Your dad always made my heart smile. Harry was an amazing and kind soul! My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this terribly difficult time, and I pray you find comfort and peace in one another and the wonderful memories Harry brought you lives.
Kim Pannes
Friend
May 5, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
RICHARD RENAUD
Friend
May 4, 2020
Joyce and Family, Frank and I are sincerely sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and Harry.
Yolanda Skvorak
Friend
May 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jason O'Meara
Friend
May 4, 2020
Eric & Sally and family,
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Mike Zecher
Friend
May 4, 2020
Harry, thank you for making my grandma smile again. We love you and will miss you!
Stephanie Ward
Family
May 4, 2020
I will always have fond memories of Harry, especially of a few of the times I enjoyed at camp when it was just Harry and myself. We enjoyed a couple of beers together and some great conversation.

Caleb and I were at camp with him the night he killed the last buck killed at camp, a nice 13pt. Caleb was only 12 or so. I could think of no one whom I would have rather seen get the last buck at Spring Pond. I hope he can have such a place in heaven.
Jack Santamour
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved