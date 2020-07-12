Harry G. Strilka 1932 - 2020
Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather
DEERFIELD – Harry G. Strilka, 87, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
Harry was born on December 18, 1932, in Norway, NY, the son of the late John and Josephine (Zutter) Strilka. He attended Utica Free Academy and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. On May 28, 1955, Harry married Geraldine Wehrle, a blessed union of 65 years. He was a furnace operator with Revere Copper & Brass for 37 years, until his retirement. For several years after, Harry worked with Myslinski Funeral Home and St. Mark's Church as a custodian and was a weekly communicant.
He was an avid NY Giants and Philadelphia Phillies fan. He was a member of several veteran's clubs and the Fur, Fin & Feather Club. Harry looked forward to having many gatherings with family and friends.
Surviving is his beloved wife, Geraldine; three daughters and sons-in-law, Patricia and Charles Cook, Cynthia and Mike Klein, Leslie Bearse and Joe Strohl; two sons and a daughter-in-law, John Strilka and Gary and Cheryl Strilka; 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Harry was predeceased by his sister, Irene Dziedzic.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call Wednesday, from 9 to 11 a.m., at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Please wear a face covering and be mindful of our 33% capacity restriction. Funeral services will be private for the family immediately following visitation. Entombment will be in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Harry's name may be made to Thea Bowman House (www.theabowmanhouse.org/donate
) or St. Mark's Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Harry's family would like to thank the Bryant Unit of the Lutheran Home and Rachel Lacelle, NP for their dedication and kindness.